Man murdered by younger brothers over property dispute in Rangampet

Staff Reporter July 02, 2022 22:21 IST

Property and financial issue ended in brutal murder of a man by his own younger brothers at Rangampet in Shorapur city in Yadgir district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that Pampanna Manappa Pattar (44) was the victim. He was running a goldsmith shop in the city.

The accused have been identified as Gangadhar Manappa Pattar (36) and Kalappa Manappa Pattar (40)

The accused and victim are brothers and have had property and financial disputes among them. On Saturday, the two accused went to the victim’s house and attacked him with lethal weapons. As a result of the attack, the victim died on spot, police source said.

The police also suspected that the wives of two accused have instigated them for crime and thus, they have also been named in the case registered in Shorapur police station and the names of accused number 3 and 4 are Dattashri and Ambika.

Police have launched a search operation to nab accused, who are presently absconded after the crime.