Man murdered by son in Sakleshpur taluk

March 17, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A person allegedly murdered his father following an argument over taking a loan from a microfinance institution in Malali village, Sakleshpur taluk, on Wednesday (March 15).

Ravi, 46, was allegedly murdered by his son Sachin. Ravi’s wife Susheela, in her complaint to Sakleshpur Rural Police, said that Ravi and Sachin picked up an argument over building a house. Sachin wanted his father to take a loan from a microfinance institution. The father refused to take a loan, leaving the son in anger. Both were under the influence of alcohol when they had a heated argument. Sachin hit his father with a knife. 

Sakleshpur Rural Police registered the case on Thursday..

