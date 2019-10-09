Man murdered by his in-laws

Kiran Lokre (28) of Belagavi, the police said, was killed by his in-laws when he went to meet his estranged wife in Lakshmi Nagar here on Wednesday.

The police said that the victim’s father in-law and others in the family hacked him to death with iron rods over a family dispute.

Kiran Lokre and his wife, Savita, were married five years ago. They had been separated for a year now, though they were yet to settle on either a divorce or restitution.

Savita had shifted to Bengaluru with her one year old daughter. She had come to Belagavi on Tuesday and Kiran Lokre went to her father’s house to meet her and his daughter on Wednesday.

But a quarrel soon erupted between him and his father in-law. This grew into a fight and members of his in-laws family attacked him. He died on the spot.

Circle Inspector of Police Javed Mushapuri visited the spot and spoke to witnesses. A case has been registered in the Shahapur Police Station.