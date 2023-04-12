Man murdered by brother-in-law and friends for marrying without consent

April 12, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 28-year-old newly married marketing executive was allegedly hacked to death by his brother-in-law and friends near BGS School on the outskirts of the city in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon.

While Ashwath was killed on the spot, his wife Sahana, sister of the accused Bharath, sustained injuries after the accused attacked her with a chopper while she was riding on the motorcycle with her husband, said the police.

The deceased along with his parents and friends had gone to a family programme and was returning on the bike, while others were moving ahead on other two-wheelers.

Suddenly, Bharath and his friends confronted Ashwath and attacked him with a chopper. As a result, Ashwath and Sahana fell from the bike. The accused stabbed Ashwath multiple times and crushed his head with a stone.

Meanwhile, Ashwath’s friends reached the spot and tried to intervene. But Bharath and his associates charged towards them. Nagaraju, father of Ashwath, who was riding ahead with his wife Sudha, returned on hearing the commotion and found his son dead.

The police are on the hunt for the accused. A few have been detained, a police officer said.

As news spread, enraged villagers attacked one of the houses of the accused and set it on fire. The police brought the situation under control. Additional police platoons have been deployed to maintain law and order in the village, a police officer said.

Nagaraju, a farmer from KG Hosahalli village, told the police that Ashwath had an affair with Sahana, who is a distant relative. However, the family had opposed the relationship following which Ashwath and Sahana eloped and got married in Dharmasthala on February 17. The family was since then furious and warned the couple of dire consequences.