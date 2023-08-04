August 04, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

A man who makes crude bombs was injured in a blast in his house on the outskirts of Bengaluru on August 3. While he was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Bengaluru, he was booked under the Arms Act, 1959, and arrested.

The accused, Sachin, 26, is a resident of Harohalli, near Kanakapura. He suffered severe injuries to his arms, face, head and chest when a bomb accidentally exploded in his hand in his house, around 8.30 a.m. on August 3, sources said.

A senior police officer said, “Doctors are trying to save him. They have said that chances of his survival can be determined only after 48 hours.”

Sachin’s house was damaged in the accidental blast.

Animal rights activists allege that he is a notorious in the area as a ‘pig bomb’ maker, and his bombs have killed many animals, including sloth bears. However, Sachin is not named in any case with regard to killing animals.

He allegedly makes bombs, called pig bombs in local parlance, that are used to kill animals that stray into agriculture land. The crude bombs are wrapped in food, which attracts the animals. When they bite, the bomb explodes in the mouth of the animal, killing them instantly. Sources claim that sloth bears are killed using these crude bombs in the Kanakapura area, which is close to a forest.