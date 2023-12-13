Man, lover now seek police protection, after the former’s mother was chased, tied to a pole and partially stripped

December 13, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Belagavi

After a man’s mother was chased, tied to a pole and partially stripped, the man and his lover, who escaped from their village fearing for safety, have now sought police protection in Belagavi.

The 24-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman from a village in Belagavi taluk met Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha and submitted a letter seeking protection on Wednesday.

Ms. Sneha has assured them of protection.

They escaped to safety on the eve of the woman’s engagement, after rumours that the woman’s family planned to convert the engagement into her wedding.

Both the man and woman are from the same community. But their independent decision angered the woman’s relatives who opposed her relationship.

They rushed to the man’s house in the night and beat up two women present there. The man’s mother was chased, tied to a pole and partially stripped. Kakati Police have arrested seven of the 12 accused. Five are still at large.

Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the village and the victim who is undergoing treatment in the District Hospital. Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar also visited the in-patient and spoke to her relatives.

