Man loses arm

Hassan

27 August 2021 23:45 IST

A youth from Hubballi suffered injuries in an attempt to end his life by lying on the railway track near Hassan on Friday.

Ravi lay on the track but tried to get up as the train approached him. In his effort to escape he lost a part of his left hand. Passerby shifted him to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. The Railway police have registered the case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

