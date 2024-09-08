Man loses nearly ₹30 lakh to online fraud in Haveri

A 48-year-old man lost around ₹30 lakh to an online fraud in Haveri.

Satish Chikmath transferred around ₹29 lakh following solicitation from an unknown caller.

The man who claimed to invest his money in SBI Securities asked the victim to transfer money to some bank accounts.

The calls were made from phone numbers 9601314863 and 7389930558.

He was also made to install a mobile application to invest in an IPO. The fraudster promised returns of up to 150%. Mr. Chikmath was added to a WhatsApp group called “SBI Securities no. 108”.

Police inspector of the CEN Police Station S.R. Ganachari has registered a complaint. Investigation is on.

