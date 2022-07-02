Man loses ₹3.50 lakh in attention diversion incident

Staff Reporter July 02, 2022 21:55 IST

In an attention diversion incident, a man lost ₹3.50 lakh in Yadgir city on Saturday.

Sangareddy Parvathreddy Malipatil, native of N Sugur village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district is the man who lost the cash. The incident happened in broad daylight and people were shocked after the incident.

According to police, Mr. Malipatil drew ₹4 lakh cash from HDFC Bank in Yadgir city branch. He kept ₹50,000 in the packet for expenditure while keeping the remaining ₹3.50 lakh in the petrol tank cover of his motorcycle.

He, later, went to a saw mill to make an enquiry about wood price, parking the motorcycle outside. When he came back near his motorcycle, he noticed that some miscreants had taken away the cash from the petrol tank cover.

Police visited the spot and conducted an investigation.