Man kills younger brother, arrested

The K.R. Puram police have arrested a construction labourer for killing his younger brother over a trivial row at his house on Friday.

The deceased, Balakrishna, 26, was a wall painter by profession and was living with his parents and elder brother Ramakrishna.

According to the police, the duo used to have frequent fights over trivial issues and on Friday during one such bitter row Ramakrishna stabbed Balakrishna repeatedly, killing him on the spot. The police have taken Ramakrishna into custody.