Man kills wife, two children, then ends his own life

A person killed his wife and two children and then ended his own life at Belve village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district between 4.30 p.m. on November 25 and 7.30 p.m. on November 27.

The police said here on Thursday that Suryanarayan Alse (52) killed his wife Manasa (38) and his two sons Sudhindra (14) and Sudesh (9) with a weapon by stabbing them in a room of his house. Later he ended his life in the same room. A case had been registered based on a complaint given by Prakash Alse, younger brother of Suryanarayana Alse, at the Shankarnarayana police station, on Wednesday night.

Soon after learning about the incident, Nisha James, Superintendent of Police, visited the spot. A team from the Department of Forensic Medicine, Manipal, fingerprint experts and a dog squad had been pressed into the service at the spot of crime, the police said.

Suryanarayana Alse was suffering from psychiatric illness for the last five years. He was taking treatment for it at a private hospital in Kundapur. He was stubborn and short-tempered, his brother stated in his complaint, the police said.

Nisha James told The Hindu that the police did not suspect any foul play in this case. The house was locked from inside. “It was broken open in our presence yesterday night. Suryanarayana Alse was under treatment for mental illness and was prone to sort of episodes of rage,” she said.

[Those is distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani 104 for help]