Man kills wife, surrenders before police

Suspecting her fidelity, a man killed his wife and surrendered before the police in K.R. Puram on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Nancy Flora, 30, a homemaker, while the accused has been identified as John Supreet. The couple were married around 12 years ago and they have two children, a 10-year-old and a five-year-old. They were living on the first floor of their own building in T.C. Palya, while Supreet's parents stayed on the ground floor.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused suspected that his wife was having an affair and decided to kill her and attached her with a machete around 6 p.m. The children had returned from school and were with their grandparents when the incident took place.

On hearing the screams of Flora, the elderly couple climbed up to find her dead while Supreet was standing next to her. Supreet left the house, while the elderly couple called the police. Before the police patrolling vehicle reached his house, Supreet went to K.R. Puram police station and surrendered.

The police said that he confessed that his wife had been close to a person in the last few months. They had frequent fights over the same issue. "He has been arrested and further investigation is on," said S. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield division).