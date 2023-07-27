HamberMenu
Man kills wife over domestic row

July 27, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Chandra Layout police arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death on Wednesday night.

The accused Shankar, a resident of Shivanandanagar and working in a private firm, was married to Geetha, 33, 13 years ago and they have two children.

The accused suspected that Geetha was having an illicit affair and used to have frequent fights with her. On Wednesday, Geetha’s mother Ratnamma had visited her daughter from Hosur, but the accused was away at work. She spoke to Shankar over the phone and returned home.

Around 11 p.m., Shankar called Ratnamma to inform her that he had killed Geetha and disconnected the call. Ratnamma rushed to the house and found Geetha lying dead in the hall while Shankar was in police custody. On Wednesday, following a fight over him suspecting her having an illicit affair, Shankar picked up a blunt object and attacked Geetha on the head.

The police have booked Shankar for murder and are investigating to ascertain the cause of death.

