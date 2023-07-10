ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills wife over domestic dispute, surrenders before police

July 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A middle-aged man hacked his wife to death over a domestic dispute and surrendered before the police in Hubballi on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, Bhimappa Muttagi, a resident of Byahatti Plot in Anandnagar, surrendered before the Old Hubballi Police and confessed to having killed his wife, Manjula, over a domestic dispute.

The police, who found the body in the couple’s house, said that Manjula was hacked to death with an axe by Bhimappa Muttagi.

This is the second such incident being reported in Hubballi in a fortnight. In the other incident reported in Kasabapet Police limits, a man strangled his wife to death before absconding.

