Man kills wife, keeps body for three days unable to dispose of it

A 40-year-old man from Madan Hipparaga in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi was arrested on Tuesday after it was discovered that he strangled his wife to death and kept the corpse for nearly three days.

The accused, Sreesail Thakkaraga, killed his 37-year-old wife, Sangeeta, on the night of November 2 following an altercation over his drinking habit. Unable to dispose of the body, he continued to sleep on a cot underneath which the body was kept.

The murder came to light after neighbours came across foul odour from Sreesail’s house. Suspecting foul play, they instantly informed the local police.

The police rushed to the spot and broke open the door of the house only to find that Sreesail was sitting on the same cot under which his wife’s body was lying. Sreesail was booked on the charge of murder. A case has been registered in the Madan Hipparaga Police Station.