Man kills wife in Hassan

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 07, 2022 19:19 IST

:

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Cheekanahalli near Arehalli in Belur taluk on Tuesday. Indramma, 50, was on the way to an estate, where she worked, when her husband Chandraiah attacked her.

He hit her neck with a hatchet killing her on the spot. He also threatened to attack others who tried to intervene and protect her.

Chandraiah was an alcoholic and picked up quarrels with his wife regularly. He has been absconding after the murder. Their son Pradeep has filed a complaint with the Arehalli police.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told the media that according to the witnesses, it was clear that Indramma had been killed by her husband Chandraiah. The police were making efforts to arrest him.

