Man kills wife in Belagavi, surrenders

Suspicious of his wife’s loyalty, a man has stabbed her to death in front of his children and surrendered to the Belagavi police.
The deceased has been identified as Sakkubai Pundalik Lamani, 35, a resident of Auto Nagar in Belagavi. The incident occurred on Friday night. Subsequently, Pundalik Lamani, an autorickshaw driver, surrendered.
According to the police, the couple, who had three children, had a fight last month and Sakkubai went to her parents at Ramapur tanda in Saundatti taluk. But after Lamani’s apology and intervention from elders, Sakkubai returned.
On Friday, Pundalik had a fight with her and stabbed her to death. His daughter, who tried to prevent him, suffered minor injuries. The police have registered a case.
