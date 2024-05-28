GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man kills wife, ends life in Belagavi district

Updated - May 28, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 07:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

HUBBALLI

Following a domestic dispute, a man killed his wife and then took the extreme step of ending his life in Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district on Monday.

The crime took place at Pulagaddi village of Mudalagi taluk after the wife took exception to the husband spending money he received from sale of cattle for buying liquor.

Annappa Nandi killed his wife Yallavva on Monday evening. The body was later found in the tin sheet-shed adjacent to the house.

Kulagod Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

