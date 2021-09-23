Man kills wife, daughter in Sedam

A 47-year-old Pani Puri vendor who suspected his wife of having extramarital relations is said to have killed her and their 11-year-old daughter in their house in Vishwanagar in Sedam town of Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Thursday. The police have arrested the accused.

The deceased were identified as Jagadeeshwari (35) and Priyanka (11).

The accused, Digambar H. Ganjali, recently shifted to Sedam town from Kalaburagi.

Suspecting his wife of having an illicit relationship, Digambar Ganjali often fought with her at home. On Wednesday night also, the couple had a fight which continued till 3 a.m.

In a fit of rage, he attacked his wife and daughter with a stick, killing them on the spot. After some time, the accused came out of the house and informed his brother-in-law who reached the spot and found his sister and niece in a pool of blood.

Sedam Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.