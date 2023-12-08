ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills wife but he too is found dead later

December 08, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A man is said to have killed his 25-year-old wife by stabbing her in Hubballi on Friday. However, later, he too took the extreme step of ending his life.

The deceased have been identified as Sahikta Bepari and her husband 28-year-old Malik Bepari of Islampur in Old Hubballi.

According to the police, Sahikta Bepari, a resident of Old Hubballi, was earlier married to a man from Bailhongal but he passed away few months ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After her husband’s death, Sahikta Bepari came back to her parents’ house in Hubballi along with her two children.

Recently, the family again arranged her marriage with Malik Bepari.

The couple, it seems did not cope well with each other and they reportedly used to fight regularly. On Friday morning, the couple had had a fight and Malik Bepari stabbed his wife killing her on the spot.

Subsequently, he too ended his life, the police said.

Kasaba Police have registered a case. They have taken up further investigation in the case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US