Man kills wife, attempts to end life over domestic row

March 30, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 28-year-old man allegedly hacked his 24-year-old wife to death and attempted to end his life over a domestic row in Jigani in Anekal taluk on Friday.

The couple had been married for over a year and the victim, Arbiya Taj, left for her parents’ house after a fight with her husband one and half months ago .

The accused Mubarak used to call her to try and convince her to return, but she was adamant. On Friday, Mubarak, armed with a machete, went to get her back, but Arbiya locked the door refusing to go. The accused forcibly entered the house and attacked Arbiya with a machete, killing her on the spot, said the police.

When the family, hearing the commotion, rushed to help, but Mubarak attempted to end his life . The seriously wounded Mubarak was rushed to the hospital and the Jigani police are awaiting for his recovery to take him into the custody for further investigations.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani on 104 for help)

