Man kills uncle over property dispute near Athani

Published - May 12, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man killed his 47-year-old uncle over a property dispute in Dabadahatti near Athani on Friday.

Khandoba Bhosle killed his uncle Keshav Bhosle over a family property dispute.

Both the victim and the accused got drunk in a dhaba near Kokatnur at night. Khandoba raised the property dispute and the two began fighting.

Khandoba took a stone and crushed the head of his uncle, according to the police.

They said Khandoba’s father had sold a small piece of agriculture land 25 years ago but felt that he had received a very low price for it.

Keshav also wanted to buy some more land from Khandoba’s father and did not want to pay a higher price this time too.

This upset him and it led to the quarrel, the police said.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

