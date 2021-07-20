Man kills son, after a fight

The police arrested a farmer on the charge of killing his alcoholic son in Telgar Oni in Shivaganga Nagar in Dharwad on Monday.

Fakirappa Hirekumbi (65) hacked his son Basavaraj Hirekumbi (36) to death using a rod.

His neighbours, who heard the victim screaming, rushed him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead.

The police said that Basavaraj Hirekumbi constantly created a menace in his family due to his alcoholism. He kept pestering his father daily, for money to buy liquor. He had beaten his wife badly last week.

On the fateful night, he fought with his father. Unable to tolerate him any further, Fakirappa Hirekumbi killed his son, they said.

A case has been registered at the Town Police Station.