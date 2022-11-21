Man kills relative over property dispute

November 21, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A fight between two families over a property dispute ended in the murder of one at Tirumanahalli near Halebidu in Belur taluk on Sunday. Yashwanth died and his brother Yathish, a soldier in the Indian Army, suffered serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Chandan, who allegedly attacked the brothers with a sickle, is also a soldier. The relatives took them to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where Yashwanth succumbed to injuries. A resident of the village captured the incident on his mobile phone camera.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

Yashwanth and Chandan are relatives. For years, both families had a dispute over a property. They entered into a heated argument while the survey of the property was on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Halebidu police have registered the case. The police have arrested the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US