Man kills relative over property dispute

A fight between two families over a property dispute ended in the murder of one at Tirumanahalli near Halebidu in Belur taluk on Sunday. Yashwanth died and his brother Yathish, a soldier in the Indian Army, suffered serious injuries.
The accused, Chandan, who allegedly attacked the brothers with a sickle, is also a soldier. The relatives took them to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where Yashwanth succumbed to injuries. A resident of the village captured the incident on his mobile phone camera.
Yashwanth and Chandan are relatives. For years, both families had a dispute over a property. They entered into a heated argument while the survey of the property was on.
The Halebidu police have registered the case. The police have arrested the accused.
