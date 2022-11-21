  1. EPaper
Man kills relative over property dispute

November 21, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A fight between two families over a property dispute ended in the murder of one at Tirumanahalli near Halebidu in Belur taluk on Sunday. Yashwanth died and his brother Yathish, a soldier in the Indian Army, suffered serious injuries.

The accused, Chandan, who allegedly attacked the brothers with a sickle, is also a soldier. The relatives took them to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where Yashwanth succumbed to injuries. A resident of the village captured the incident on his mobile phone camera.

Yashwanth and Chandan are relatives. For years, both families had a dispute over a property. They entered into a heated argument while the survey of the property was on.

The Halebidu police have registered the case. The police have arrested the accused.

