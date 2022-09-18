Man kills newly married woman who spurned his advances

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
September 18, 2022 00:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A newly married woman was brutally stabbed to death in Vijayapura, Devanahalli, on the outskirts of the city on Thursday night by a man who had proposed marriage to her but she had rejected. 

The deceased Soumya, 23, a resident of Avati village, Vijayapura, was working at a Cafe Coffee Day near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) where a man Subramanya befriended her.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He recently professed love and proposed marriage to her, but Soumya had rejected the offer. She married another man two weeks ago. Reportedly enraged by this, Subramanya turned up at her house on Thursday night and stabbed her multiple times in the neck and abdomen and fled from the scene. He also attacked Soumya’s brother who tried to intervene and protect her. Vijayapura police have booked a case of murder and are on the hunt for Subramanya. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app