Karnataka

Man kills newly married woman who spurned his advances

A newly married woman was brutally stabbed to death in Vijayapura, Devanahalli, on the outskirts of the city on Thursday night by a man who had proposed marriage to her but she had rejected. 

The deceased Soumya, 23, a resident of Avati village, Vijayapura, was working at a Cafe Coffee Day near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) where a man Subramanya befriended her.

He recently professed love and proposed marriage to her, but Soumya had rejected the offer. She married another man two weeks ago. Reportedly enraged by this, Subramanya turned up at her house on Thursday night and stabbed her multiple times in the neck and abdomen and fled from the scene. He also attacked Soumya’s brother who tried to intervene and protect her. Vijayapura police have booked a case of murder and are on the hunt for Subramanya. 


