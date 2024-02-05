Man kills mother for refusing to give him money for alcohol in Konchavaram

February 05, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 48-year-old woman was killed by her son after she refused to give him money for alcohol in the border village of Konchavaram in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shobha Anjappa Byageri, while the accused is Anil Kumar Byageri.

There was a dispute between mother and son on Sunday, when Anil Byageri forced his mother to give him money to buy alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a fit of rage, Anil Byageri killed his mother. The Konchavaram Police have registered a case. They visited the crime spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.