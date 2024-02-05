ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills mother for refusing to give him money for alcohol in Konchavaram

February 05, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old woman was killed by her son after she refused to give him money for alcohol in the border village of Konchavaram in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shobha Anjappa Byageri, while the accused is Anil Kumar Byageri.

There was a dispute between mother and son on Sunday, when Anil Byageri forced his mother to give him money to buy alcohol.

In a fit of rage, Anil Byageri killed his mother. The Konchavaram Police have registered a case. They visited the crime spot.

