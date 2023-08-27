Man kills live-in partner over suspicion

August 27, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Begur police have arrested a 24-year-old marketing executive of a private firm for allegedly killing his live-in partner over the suspicion that she was cheating on him.

According to the police, the accused Vaishnav and victim Devi hailed from Kerala and were working in sales and marketing in a private firm. The duo was in relationship for the last two years and living in a rented house in New Mico layout .

Police said that the couple fought frequently in the last few days after Vaishnav started suspecting Devi of cheating on him. On Saturday evening after a fight, an enraged Vaishnav attacked Devi with a pressure cooker in the kitchen, killing her on the spot.

The police who got to know about the incident rushed to the spot and arrested him. The family members of both told the police that they were aware of the fights between them and even tried to patch them up. They were supposed to get married soon.

