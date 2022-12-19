Man kills his son-in-law as he was from another religious group

December 19, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A man has killed his son-in-law as the latter was from another religious group in Takkod village in Bagalkot district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammanagouda Patil, a farmer, surrendered before the police on Monday, and confessed that he killed his 33-year-old son-in-law Bhujbali Jain Karjagi on Saturday.

Tammanagouda Patil and his associates waylaid the victim while the latter was going home from a temple before killing him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tammanagouda Patil is a leader of the Taluk Kshatriya Samaj.

Tammanagouda Patil’s daughter Bhagyashree had married Bhujbali Karjagi against the wishes of her parents, a few months ago.

They had opted for a registered marriage after her parents objected to her relationship with Bhujbali Karjagi, the police said.

The two families had approached the police earlier. However, the local officers had counselled them and asked them to live harmoniously, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US