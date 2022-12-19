Man kills his son-in-law as he was from another religious group

December 19, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

A man has killed his son-in-law as the latter was from another religious group in Takkod village in Bagalkot district.

Tammanagouda Patil, a farmer, surrendered before the police on Monday, and confessed that he killed his 33-year-old son-in-law Bhujbali Jain Karjagi on Saturday.

Tammanagouda Patil and his associates waylaid the victim while the latter was going home from a temple before killing him.

Tammanagouda Patil is a leader of the Taluk Kshatriya Samaj.

Tammanagouda Patil’s daughter Bhagyashree had married Bhujbali Karjagi against the wishes of her parents, a few months ago.

They had opted for a registered marriage after her parents objected to her relationship with Bhujbali Karjagi, the police said.

The two families had approached the police earlier. However, the local officers had counselled them and asked them to live harmoniously, the police said.