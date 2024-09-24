ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills his sister over property dispute in Gadag

Published - September 24, 2024 10:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The accused then surrenders at the police station in Mundargi

The Hindu Bureau

A man surrendered before the police after killing his sister over a property dispute in Mundargi of Gadag district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eshwarappa Kyadigehalli, the police said, killed his 35-year-old younger sister Kalamma Betageri, as she refused to withdraw a court case seeking a part of their ancestral property.

The siblings were fighting the court case for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Eshwarappa went to her house in Hemareddy Mallamma Nagar to ask her to withdraw the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He got angry as she refused. He stabbed her with a knife and choked her by pressing his feet on her neck, the police said.

Then he went directly to the police station and surrendered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamma’s family life was complicated. She had married a young man after falling in love with him 15 years ago.

But then, she entered into an inter-faith marriage five years ago. She had filed a petition seeking a share in 15 acres of the family’s agricultural land.

Additional Superintendent of Police M.B. Sankada and officers from Mundargi Police Station visited the crime spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US