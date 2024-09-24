Man kills his sister over property dispute in Gadag

A man surrendered before the police after killing his sister over a property dispute in Mundargi of Gadag district on Tuesday.

Eshwarappa Kyadigehalli, the police said, killed his 35-year-old younger sister Kalamma Betageri, as she refused to withdraw a court case seeking a part of their ancestral property.

The siblings were fighting the court case for years.

On Tuesday, Eshwarappa went to her house in Hemareddy Mallamma Nagar to ask her to withdraw the case.

He got angry as she refused. He stabbed her with a knife and choked her by pressing his feet on her neck, the police said.

Then he went directly to the police station and surrendered.

Kalamma’s family life was complicated. She had married a young man after falling in love with him 15 years ago.

But then, she entered into an inter-faith marriage five years ago. She had filed a petition seeking a share in 15 acres of the family’s agricultural land.

Additional Superintendent of Police M.B. Sankada and officers from Mundargi Police Station visited the crime spot.