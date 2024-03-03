Man kills his mother before ending his life in Dharwad

March 03, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Belagavi

A man killed his mother before ending his wife in Hosa Yallapur of Dharwad on Sunday.

The bodies of 60-year-old Sharada Bhajantri and her 40-year-old son Rajendra Bhajantri were found in their house in Udupi Nagar Colony.

Police suspected that Rajendra Bhajantri hacked his mother to death before ending his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was upset with his mother as she had refused to transfer some money and land in his name.

She had a plot of land and was getting pension of around ₹30,000 per month. He wanted all the money for himself. When she refused, he killed her, said a police officer.

A team of police officers visited the house. A case has been registered.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.