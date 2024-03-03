ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills his mother before ending his life in Dharwad

March 03, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A man killed his mother before ending his wife in Hosa Yallapur of Dharwad on Sunday.

The bodies of 60-year-old Sharada Bhajantri and her 40-year-old son Rajendra Bhajantri were found in their house in Udupi Nagar Colony.

Police suspected that Rajendra Bhajantri hacked his mother to death before ending his life.

He was upset with his mother as she had refused to transfer some money and land in his name.

She had a plot of land and was getting pension of around ₹30,000 per month. He wanted all the money for himself. When she refused, he killed her, said a police officer.

A team of police officers visited the house. A case has been registered.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

