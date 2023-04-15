Man kills girlfriend, walks into station to surrender

April 15, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The staff of Rajagopal Nagar police station were in for a surprise when a man walked in and confessed that he had killed his girlfriend three days after her birthday over a trivial row at his house.

The police immediately took him into custody and escorted him back to rented house in Laggere to find 24-year-old Navya lying dead in a pool of blood with her throat slit. The blood spots splashed on the walls indicating that Navya struggled to recover from the attack before collapsing on the ground.

The deceased Navya was a clerk with the Internal Security Division and was living with her mother in Koramangala. She was in a relationship with Prashanth, who worked as operator at a factory in Peenya. The duo were distant relatives and from the same town and were in relationship for the last six years.

Prashanth told the police that he had suspected Navya’s fidelity as she spent a lot of time chatting with others. He objected to this many times but she continued to do so. Prashanth deliberately avoided her birthday on Tuesday and later invited her home on Friday to celebrate it, police said. Though Navya came and cut the cake, she told him that she couldn’t stay for long and had to get back soon. Heated arguments ensued when Prashanth brought up the topic of Navya’s chatting with others and trying to ditch him.

In the fight, he got a kitchen knife and slashed her neck, killing her on the spot. While Navya profusely bled and died, Prashanth sat with the body for few hours before walking into the station to surrender. The police have recovered the knife and booked him for murder.

