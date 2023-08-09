ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills friend in a drunken brawl

August 09, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man crushed his friend to death during a drunken brawl, went home to sleep and realised his crime the next morning before rushing to Kengeri police to surrender.

The Kengeri police were shocked when the accused Amanullah walked into the station to confess that he had killed his friend, Chethan, 21, the previous night.

The police along with the accused went to Kommaghatta ground to find Chethan lying dead in a pool of blood with a stone nearby.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Probe revealed that the duo were drinking partners and used to fight over trivial rows. On Tuesday, the duo started arguing again and in the melee, Amanullah picked up a stone and killed Chethan and walked home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US