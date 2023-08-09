HamberMenu
Man kills friend in a drunken brawl

August 09, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man crushed his friend to death during a drunken brawl, went home to sleep and realised his crime the next morning before rushing to Kengeri police to surrender.

The Kengeri police were shocked when the accused Amanullah walked into the station to confess that he had killed his friend, Chethan, 21, the previous night.

The police along with the accused went to Kommaghatta ground to find Chethan lying dead in a pool of blood with a stone nearby.

Probe revealed that the duo were drinking partners and used to fight over trivial rows. On Tuesday, the duo started arguing again and in the melee, Amanullah picked up a stone and killed Chethan and walked home.

