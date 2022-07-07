Man kills father, escapes
A farmer was killed allegedly by his son in Kattalagere S.R. camp village near Basavapattana in Davangere district on Wednesday night.
Manjunath, 60, was stabbed by his son Tippesh, 24, with a kitchen knife, the police said. They had got into a fight over a long-pending property dispute. They had a loud quarrel that attracted the neighbours. In a few minutes, the young man stabbed his father and ran away, a neighbour told the police.
A case has been registered.
