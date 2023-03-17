Man kills daughter over domestic row

March 17, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Kodigehalli police on Thursday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly bludgeoning his 32-year-old-daughter to death over a domestic row at his house in Virupakshappa layout on Wednesday night.

The accused, Ramesh, a retired BEL employee, called the police to inform about the death of his daughter. The police rushed to the spot and found Asha in a pool of blood. Upon inquiry, Ramesh confessed to the crime.

He told the police that Asha had completed her fashion designing course and worked as a lecturer at a private institute. She was married in 2020 and later separated from her husband over a domestic row and had returned to her parents house and started living with them.

Ramesh told the police that Asha used to behave rudely and harass the family.

Unable to bear the harassment, Ramesh, after a heated argument, attacked her with a club multiple times killing her on the spot.

The police have registered a case of murder against Ramesh charging him under murder and also questioning the other family members to ascertain their possible roles in the crime.