Man kills daughter in Periyapatna

Mysuru

18 June 2021 19:59 IST

A girl who insisted on marrying a boy of her choice who belonged to a different caste, was allegedly done to death by her father in Periyapatna of Mysuru district on Friday.

The girl has been identified as Gayatri. Her father, Jayaram, confessed to the crime and surrendered to the police. The girl was hacked to death in a field where her father was working. Local police officers visited the scene of crime and have registered a case.

Girl rescued

A minor girl, who was married against her will two months ago, is in the custody of Child Welfare Committee. The girl was found weeping on the road a few days ago near Brindavan Extension of the city and passersby informed the police. She was taken to the police station where she narrated her woe.

The girl had lost her parents at an early age and was being taken care of by her relatives. Her grandmother insisted on getting her married though the girl, who has passed her SSLC, was keen on pursuing her studies. The marriage took place almost two months ago but the girl confessed that she did not want to return to her husband’s house, according to CWC member E. Dhananjaya.

He said the girl is now in the custody of CWC and arrangements are being made to look after her including her higher studies as she has evinced interest in studies. Besides, her marriage is illegal and an FIR will be registered against the relatives, said Mr. Dhananjaya.