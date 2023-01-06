Man kills children, ends life

January 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A man allegedly threw his two children into a well before jumping into it in the Aland town of Kalaburagi district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Siddamallappa Akka, 35, Manish, 11, and Shreya, 10.

The police, along with a team of Fire and Emergency Services officials, launched a search operation and retrieved the bodies of both the children, while the search operation continued for Siddamallappa’s body.

The incident occurred when Siddamallappa was bringing the children home from school on his bike, he stopped the bike near a well and threw them into the well before jumping in himself.

Police suspect that Siddamallappa took extreme steps due to depression and the long-term illness of his wife. The Aland police have registered the case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavbani on Ph.104 for help.)

ADVERTISEMENT