Man kills brother over property dispute

The Kamakshipalya police are on a massive manhunt for a 37-year-old sales executive of a private firm, who is on the run after allegedly stabbing his younger brother to death over a property row at his house on Tuesday night.

The accused, Satish Kumar, is married and lived on the first floor of the house, while the deceased, Vinay Kumar, a lab technician at a private hospital, was living with his parents on the ground floor of the three-storeyed house in Kaveripura in Kamashipalya.

According to the police, Satish had heavy debts and fought with his parents frequently for his share in the property. Due to this, his parents and younger brother had stopped talking to him.

On Tuesday, Vinay returned home from work and after dinner, he went to the terrace of the house as usual to sleep. A few minutes later, the tenants called up Jayamma, mother of Vinay, informing her that Vinay had fallen down at the stairs of the adjacent house.

Jayamma rushed out to see Vinay with stab injuries on his stomach and hands. With the help of others, he was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The neighbours told Jayamma that they saw Satish fighting with Vinay and he reportedly stabbed him to death and fled the scene.