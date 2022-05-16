Karnataka

Man kills brother, arrested

A man is said to have killed his younger brother over a trivial issue in Gokak on Sunday.

Ramzan Desai (26) killed his brother Munaf (24) by stabbing him with a kitchen knife.

The elder brother was upset that Munaf had bad mouthed his parents when they tried to counsel him over his affair with a girl.

The parents shifted Munaf to the Government Hospital, where he died.

A case has been registered. The accused has been arrested.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2022 8:05:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-kills-brother-arrested/article65419665.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY