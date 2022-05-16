Man kills brother, arrested
A man is said to have killed his younger brother over a trivial issue in Gokak on Sunday.
Ramzan Desai (26) killed his brother Munaf (24) by stabbing him with a kitchen knife.
The elder brother was upset that Munaf had bad mouthed his parents when they tried to counsel him over his affair with a girl.
The parents shifted Munaf to the Government Hospital, where he died.
A case has been registered. The accused has been arrested.
