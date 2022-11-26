Man kills alcoholic son over harassment, surrenders before police

November 26, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to the police, the deceased was a chronic alcoholic who would come home drunk and harass his parents for money

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his alcoholic son to death with a dumbbell, unable to bear the harassment from the latter, and surrendered before the police on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Muniswamy, a resident of Devalapura on the outskirts of the city, is a construction labourer who was living with his wife and son, Tyagaraj, 38.

According to the police, Tyagaraj was also a labourer and a chronic alcoholic and used to come home drunk and harass his parents for money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Friday, the deceased came home drunk and created a ruckus demanding money. Unable to bear the harassment, Muniswamy attacked his son with a dumbbell. Tyagraj died after sustaining a severe head injury. Muniswamy later went to the police station and surrendered himself, said the police .

The Anugondanahalli police are investigating the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US