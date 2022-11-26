Man kills alcoholic son over harassment, surrenders before police

November 26, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 65-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his alcoholic son to death with a dumbbell, unable to bear the harassment from the latter, and surrendered before the police on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

The accused, Muniswamy, a resident of Devalapura on the outskirts of the city, is a construction labourer who was living with his wife and son, Tyagaraj, 38.

According to the police, Tyagaraj was also a labourer and a chronic alcoholic and used to come home drunk and harass his parents for money.

On Friday, the deceased came home drunk and created a ruckus demanding money. Unable to bear the harassment, Muniswamy attacked his son with a dumbbell. Tyagraj died after sustaining a severe head injury. Muniswamy later went to the police station and surrendered himself, said the police .

The Anugondanahalli police are investigating the case.

