Man killed over land dispute in Karnataka’s Hassan district

Published - July 04, 2024 10:48 am IST - Shivamogga:

Argument between brothers over laying a pipeline for water supply on the vacant land close to their houses leads to physical fight.

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga:

A person died following a fight with his brother over a land dispute at Dammaningala village near Shravanabelgola in Channarayapatna taluk on Wednesday, July 4, 2024.

Dayanand, 40, died on the spot. His brother, Varun, 36, suffered injuries in the incident. They had a heated argument over laying a pipeline for water supply on the vacant land close to their houses. For a long time, the brothers had a dispute over the site.

The argument turned into a fight. According to the villagers, the brothers fought with sharp weapons.

Shravanabelgola Police have registered the case. Senior police officers visited the spot.

Injured Varun, accused, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Channarayapatna.

