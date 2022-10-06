Man killed over financial dispute

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 06, 2022 20:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old tent house owner was murdered by a group of people using lethal weapons near Udnoor Road on the outskirts of Kalaburagi late on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmiputra, a resident of Santosh Colony in Kalaburagi.

According to police sources, he was killed by his relatives over financial matters. However, the exact reason is yet to be established.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased had lent around ₹8 lakh to his in-laws and he repeatedly asked them to return the money. As a result, they bore a grudge against Lakshmiputra and hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ashok Nagar Police have registered a case against Lakshmiputra’s brother in-laws Shivakant and Prashant. The police have intensified search for the two accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app