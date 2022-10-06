Man killed over financial dispute

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old tent house owner was murdered by a group of people using lethal weapons near Udnoor Road on the outskirts of Kalaburagi late on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmiputra, a resident of Santosh Colony in Kalaburagi.

According to police sources, he was killed by his relatives over financial matters. However, the exact reason is yet to be established.

The deceased had lent around ₹8 lakh to his in-laws and he repeatedly asked them to return the money. As a result, they bore a grudge against Lakshmiputra and hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

Ashok Nagar Police have registered a case against Lakshmiputra’s brother in-laws Shivakant and Prashant. The police have intensified search for the two accused.