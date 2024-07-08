ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed over a drunken brawl in Bengaluru

Published - July 08, 2024 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old construction labourer was killed over a drunken brawl near a community hall in Konanakunte on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Balaji, hailing from Nepal. He was living alone after being dumped by his family. A probe revealed that Balaji had partied with two of his friends. The police suspect that the accused, who were in an inebriated state, quarrelled over a trivial row and bludgeoned him to death before fleeing the spot.

Passers-by found Balaji dead in a pool of blood on Sunday morning and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post mortem.

A case of murder has been registered and investigations are on to track down the accused who are presently on the run.

