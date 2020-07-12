Man killed on the spot, three injured in road accident

In a road accident between a car and tractor, a 28-year-old man was killed on the spot and three were injured near Devatkal village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Sushil Lamani (28), a native of Saidapur in Yadgir taluk.

The driver of the tractor and two passengers who were travelling in the car have suffered injuries.

They were shifted to the local hospital and later referred to Kalaburagi for further medical treatment.

It was suspected that the incident may have occurred due to poor visibility owing to rain as the drivers may have failed to spot the vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

A case has been registered in the Shorapur police station. Circle Inspector of Police S.M. Patil visited the spot of the road accident.