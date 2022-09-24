Man killed in tiger attack in Kodagu

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU  
September 24, 2022 22:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was killed in a tiger attack at Kotturu village in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu on Saturday.

The victim identified as Raju, 52, belonged to Bommada Haadi bordering Nagarahole and the incident took place late on Saturday. Conservator of Forests of Kodagu B.N.N. Murthy, who confirmed the development, said camera traps had been installed to ascertain the identity of the tiger while elephants were being deployed for combing. The combing operations would start at dawn on Sunday and continue till the tiger wass captured and translocated, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the village with locals raising slogans against the Forest Department for an increase in human- animal conflicts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mysore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app