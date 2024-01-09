GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man killed in road accident, son injured

January 09, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man died on the spot and his son was seriously injured after they were run over by a Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus on the Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway 50A near Navadagi (B) village, Kamalapur taluk, of Kalaburagi district.

The deceased was identified as Devendra D. Biradar, a native of Hyderabad in Telangana.

The incident took place when Devendra Biradar was taking his son Aditya to hospital at Kamalapur and the KKRTC bus bound for Bidar from Kalaburagi rammed the bike.

Devendra Biradar had come to Navadagi (B) village to attend his brother-in-law’s engagement ceremony on Monday. He was supposed to leave for Hyderabad on Wednesday. Aditya’s health condition is said to be stable.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.