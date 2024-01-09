Man killed in road accident, son injured

January 09, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 38-year-old man died on the spot and his son was seriously injured after they were run over by a Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus on the Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway 50A near Navadagi (B) village, Kamalapur taluk, of Kalaburagi district.

The deceased was identified as Devendra D. Biradar, a native of Hyderabad in Telangana.

The incident took place when Devendra Biradar was taking his son Aditya to hospital at Kamalapur and the KKRTC bus bound for Bidar from Kalaburagi rammed the bike.

Devendra Biradar had come to Navadagi (B) village to attend his brother-in-law’s engagement ceremony on Monday. He was supposed to leave for Hyderabad on Wednesday. Aditya’s health condition is said to be stable.