February 13, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Belagavi

A 32-year-old man died in a road accident in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Shrikant Suresh Hampannawar died when a reversing truck hit him in Ashok Nagar in Belagavi.

Police say initial investigation has indicated that the truck was coming in the reverse direction to avoid barricades. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.